LAHORE - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Imran Ali Sultan and Additional Secretary Local Government Shahid Zaman attended the Mohtasib Office against his notice taken on the complaints received by the citizens of Metropolitan Lahore regarding the piling of garbage due to which the citizens are being indulged in so many problems particularly, health issues including allergy, malaria, weak immunity in children besides, mental stress. CEO explained that Lahore has been divided into 9 zones to clear the back log in the city within next 7 to 10 days. He further told that the international contractors including M/s Albayrak and M/s Ozpak were assigned to collect waste about 4,700 tons per day. But waste collection efficiency of these contractors dropped drastically due to inefficient fleet management.

Due to this incapability the ratio of the disposal of waste got slow by 3,553 tons per day.

Finally, this average decreased day-by-day, which caused piling up of 20,000 tons of wastage as backlogs in Metropolitan due to which the citizens have to face so many problems. The CEO further stated that under short term plan it will be disposed of within next 7 to 10 days and the comprehensive strategy under long term plan in this regard is under process on the directions of the government.