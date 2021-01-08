Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs yesterday deferred four bills related to Election Commission to avoid overlapping in the existing legislations on same issues.

The committee, chaired by MNA Mujahid Ali, discussed pros and cons of four bills ‘The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ (Section 104) moved by Riaz Fatyana’, ‘The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (moved by Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MNA)’, ‘The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (moved by Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs (Government Bill)’ and ‘The Biometric Electoral Voting Bill, 2020 (moved by Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA’.

The Committee however, recommended that the following Bills may not be passed in haste to avoid overlapping in the existing legislations and to avoid the complication of their implementation as well.

The Chairman agreed in principle with the view point of the Committee members and deferred all the above mentioned Bills till its next meeting for in-depth analysis. The Committee strongly condemned the incident of Muchh, Balochistan and terrorists attacks on Pak-Army soldiers during recent past and offered Fateha for the departed souls of martyrs and prayed that may Almighty Allah forgive their minor mistakes and rest them in eternal peace.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan gave comprehensive briefing on the proposed legislations and assured the Committee to extend full cooperation of the Ministry to facilitate the working of the Committee. He also assured to provide brief at least three days before the Committee meetings for advance study of the members in order to make them more meaningful.

