The government has completed preparations for vaccination against coronavirus. Health department staff has been trained under the supervision of NCOC and NADRA will provide patients with PIN codes and information about their respective vaccination centers through SMS.

As per details, NADRA and Health Department have laid out their joint strategy as per the directive of NCOC. In the first phase, paramedical staff and doctors will be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has set up centers in Tarlai and Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, while the NCOC also plans to set up vaccination centers across the country.