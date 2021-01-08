Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the country is moving towards development and prosperity as the PTI government has taken several steps for public welfare. In a statement, the CM said the government expenditures had been sufficiently curtailed by the incumbent government.

He regretted that national resources were mercilessly wasted in the past in the garb of exhibitory projects. The PTI government has done away with the wrong tradition of wasting national resources because the government money is the sacred trust of the people, he added.

Those who bankrupted the country cannot claim to be leaders, he stressed. The Chief Minister reiterated that the direction and commitment of the government were in the right direction. He said the defeated elements were conspiring against PM Imran Khan from the day one but the public service-oriented politics of the prime minister had foiled every conspiracy. The people will continue to side with the PTI despite the spate of propaganda and the new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

-Seeks report about

Rana Town factory fire

Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about an incident of fire in Rana Town factory and asked the rescue teams to expedite their operation. The administration should monitor the rescue work on the spot and all resources should be utilized to extinguish the fire, he added. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives.

Seeks report from IG Police

Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about the burning of two girl children in Muzaffargarh and directed to take stern action against the arrested culprits.

The bereaved family should be provided justice as the criminals deserve exemplary punishment, he added. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the two accused.

Condoles death of

Muneera Yameen MPA

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Muneera Yameen, MPA. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Condoles death of father of Naeem Ghous

Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of Naeem Ghous, Special Secretary Higher Education Department and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Greets nation over

successful test of guided multi launching Rocket

System Fatah-1

Buzdar has congratulated the nation over a successful test of guided multi launching rocket system Fatah-1. In a statement, the CM paid tribute to the scientists adding that a successful test of 140-kilometre long missile system would further strengthen the national defence. Pakistan is a peaceful country but has the full capability to give a befitting reply to any aggression, he added.