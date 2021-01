Share:

ISLAMABAD - After her divorced experience in 2015, Navin Waqar has not gotten married yet. In a recent Instagram live session, Navin Waqar who is currently single gave a message to all the singles. “There is nothing wrong with being single first of all.

I think it is one of the most important phases in a woman’s life where she is independent, where she is getting to live her dreams, achieve her goals, and live life to its fullest,” said Navin Waqar.