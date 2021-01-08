Share:

With due respect, I, Kanza Batool, a citizen of Karachi, am writing this letter to highlight one of the metropolitan issues of this city, which is public transportation system as well as vehicles being used.

Karachi is one of the largest and most populated cities of Pakistan, so it also requires a great transportation system as it helps a large population of this city in travelling from one place to another.

We can see that the system and vehicles need upgrading as early as possible because the condition of the vehicles being used are very dangerous and harmful to the public. It also affects our market progress because mostly lower-class employees use this system for travelling to their wor and, it takes a lot of time to travel from one place to another.

I hope to get the attention of authorities to take action and work on this because if the system won’t change soon, it’ll affect a large population.

The old wagons, rickshaws are very impractical for this modern lifestyle as every country should maintain the best systems for the city which provides the highest revenues to the country.

KANZA BATOOL,

Karachi.