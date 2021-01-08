Share:

ISLAMABAD - The accused persons allegedly involved in the murder of Daniel Pearl Thursday filed an application before the Supreme Court praying it to clarify its order for their release.

Ahmed Omer Sheikh, Fahad Naseem and other accused moved the application before the apex court under Order XXXIII Rule VI, Supreme Court Rules, 1980, to clarify the order dated 28-09-2020 for their release. The accused submitted that the apex court is hearing the appeals of Sindh government and the parents of Daniel Pearl on day to day basis. On various dates the apex court was asked to suspend the acquittal judgment of the Sindh High Court (SHC) dated 02-04-2020.

However, the court accepted the Sindh government’s application on 28-09-2020 and the jail authorities were directed not to release the accused till next date of hearing. On the next date of hearing (7th October, 2020) the request of the appellants to extend the detention of the petitioners were not acceded to.

Senior Advocate Mehmood A Sheikh, counsel of the accused, contended that the case has been heard on different dates after 07-10-2020 and no order on any of the dates of hearing has been passed on ‘not to release the petitioners.’

The counsel submitted that the detention of the accused is on an erroneous assumption of an order of this august court to ‘not to release the petitioners’ needs to be clarified and a direction may be issued accordingly.

The accused had filed Habeas Corpus petition before the Sindh High Court at Karachi which was accepted and the preventive detention orders passed by the Sindh government were struck down and the jail authorities and the provincial government was directed to release the accused. The SHC on December 24, 2020 set aside the provincial government’s detention order of four men which it had ordered eight months ago to set them free.

A division bench of the SHC, Karachi, on 2nd April 2020 had acquitted the accused Ahmad Omer Saeed Sheikh, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim.