The Opposition’s rally has failed because of no proper security system, poor schedule in cold weather, and no basic facilities for workers, especially for outsiders.

We are the eye-witness of this event. When we entered the Minar-e-Pakistan, neither a single person checked us nor was security installed at the walk-through gates avoid an unpleasant situation.

Secondly, the ratio of workers who left the ground and joined the rally is 9:1, even though at that time the most respectful leader was delivering the speech.

Thirdly, the majority of the people were unable to stand in the cold weather and they arranged a bonfire by themselves to reduce the weather’s effect. Workers collected automatically around the fire and started talking amongst themselves. They didn’t pay any heed to the leader’s speech.

Before this event, the opposition thought that this rally would weaken the ruling party and they get their benefit by pressurising the incumbent govt, but they were unable to get their aims due to inappropriate and poor steps.

In a nutshell, the ruling party has become more emboldened after this circus.

ABDUL HAKEEM GOPANG,

Khairpur mirs.