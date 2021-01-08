Share:

Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey, leading a US delegation led by visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on January 7, 2021 to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief of General Staff, Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said a statement released here on Friday by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, in a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed.

The discussions were held to affirm friendly ties, both the sides exchanged views and ideas on various matters.