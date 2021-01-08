Share:

On Friday, Pakistan and Bahrain pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) stated.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahrain on an official visit (on January 6) where he called on the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and Commander Bahrain National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion during the meeting.

“Bahraini leadership restated their special relationship with Pakistan,” the ISPR added.