Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System “Fatah-1” capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 Kilometers (Km) with precision.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

The DG ISPR also said that the Weapon System would give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory. On December 30, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had marked a major progress in its national air defence arsenal as it announced beginning the production of the state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-3 fighter jets.

According to the reports, the JF-17 Thunder Block-3 of the PAF will be operational with new radar and will be better than the Raphael aircraft acquired by India. At the same time, 14 dual-seat aircraft, manufactured with Pak-China cooperation were also handed over to the PAF.