Share:

On Friday, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan stood at 6.35 percent, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said.

As per the latest NCOC figures as of January 08, the highest positivity ratio was recorded in Karachi 17.06 percent, Peshawar 12.59 percent and Hyderabad 10.95 percent.

The number of patients in serious condition is rising fast in Pakistan as 2,285 Covid patients were critical across the country.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was: AJK 6.39%, Balochistan is 2.80%, GB 1.28%, Islamabad 3.45%, KP 5.50%, Punjab 4.57% and Sindh 10.15%.

The province-wise Covid positivity ratio was as under:

Punjab: Bahawalpur 4.47%, Faisalabad 4.08%, Gujranwala 2.19%, Lahore 8.12%, Rawalpindi 3.29%, Multan 4.03%, Sindh: Karachi 17.06%, Hyderabad 10.95%, KP: Peshawar 12.59%, Abbottabad 5.62%, Swat 2.51%, Balochistan: Quetta 1.56%, Islamabad: ICT 3.45%, AJK: Mirpur 6.10%, Muzaffarabad 6.35% and Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit 1.82%.