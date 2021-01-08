Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to correct the admission schedule announced for public sector medical colleges of the Punjab for the timely admissions of students. A statement released by the PMC said that it has directed the UHS to immediately correct the schedule of admissions to public colleges in Punjab advertised by the UHS. The last date for completing all admissions in public colleges was notified by the PMC as 22nd January 2021 and this has been in the knowledge of all provincial governments for some months. The statement said that the date cannot be altered as it will impact students who are waiting for admissions to private medical colleges, which are scheduled to take place between 24th January 2021 and 22nd February 2021. There will be no extension granted in the scheduled date for completion of admissions. The PMC noted that it was immensely grateful to the federal, Sindh, and Baluchistan governments for adhering to the fixed date of 22nd January 2021 for completion of admissions to public colleges. Furthermore, the PMC was also grateful to the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Medical University for amending their earlier issued schedule to comply with the date of completion of public admissions.