ISLAMABAD - As many as 2,482 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

It said that test of 40,509 people were carried out over the last 24 hours which helped diagnosing 2482 new Covid-19 patients in the country. According to the latest statistics, 50 more people died of the virus during the last twenty 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 1,265 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the provincial tally to 222,999. Seventeen more people lost their lives due to the virus, with Sindh’s death toll climbing to 3,670. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 177 Coronavirus cases and 5 deaths during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 156 cases and 2 deaths, GB 1 case and AJK reported 20 cases and 3 deaths. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded 274 Coronavirus cases and 7 deaths. The provincial total has risen to 60,229 while the death toll is 1,702. Meanwhile, Balochistan reported 20 cases. The provincial total is now 18,300 while the death toll remains 186. Punjab reported 777 Coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 142,835 while the death toll is 4,203.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 2,122 more Coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country. So far, a total of 450,515 people have recovered from the virus and the recovery rate is 91 percent.