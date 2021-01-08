Share:

Pakistan has reported 48 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 497,510. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,558 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,435 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 222,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 143,511 in Punjab, 60,536 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,314 in Balochistan, 38,842 in Islamabad, 8,430 in Azad Kashmir and 4,878 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,221 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,670 in Sindh, 1,710 in KP, 186 in Balochistan, 436 in Islamabad, 234 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,002,706 coronavirus tests and 38,369 in the last 24 hours. 453,828 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,285 patients are in critical condition.