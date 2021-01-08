Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) has witnessed an increase of 6.36 per cent during the first five months of the financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the USA were recorded at $1855.564 million during July-November (2020-21) against exports of $1744.463 million during July-November (2019-20), showing the growth of 6.36 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports to the USA during November 2020 also increased by 24.86 per cent, from $315.938 million against the exports of $394.01 million. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of the USA, however, decreased by 4.55 per cent during November 2020 when compared to the exports of $413.314 million in October 2020, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed the decline of 7.13 per cent in five months, from $9.550 billion to $10.284 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from the USA into the country during the period under review were recorded at $793.269 million against $729.116 million last year, showing an increase of 8.79 per cent in five months of this year.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the imports from the USA during November 2020, however, decreased by 3.30 per cent, from $205.596 million last year to $198.811 million. On a month-on-month basis, the import from the USA increased by 31.94 per cent during November 2020 when compared to the import of $150.675 million in October 2020, the SBP data revealed. The overall imports into all countries decreased by 0.99 per cent, from $18.345 billion to $18.163 billion, according to the data.