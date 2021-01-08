Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged Afghanistan to act against terrorists after terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohmand district.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri called upon the Afghan government to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces.

Earlier, terrorists from inside Afghanistan had fired on a military post in Mohmand district.

In response, Pakistan troops responded promptly.

During the exchange of fire Frontier Corps soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 years, resident of Shangla, Swat received bullet injury and embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

Separately, Pakistan welcomed commencement of the second round of Intra Afghan Negotiations in Doha.

The two teams have made significant progress by finalizing the rules and procedures last month and have now reconvened to negotiate on substantive issues.

“We hope that the two negotiating teams would continue to engage with open-mind and will observe patience, prudence and perseverance to seize this historic opportunity for peace. We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Pakistan’s constructive role and facilitation of the Afghan peace process has been recognized by all sides and the international community, it said.

“We strongly believe that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that the only way forward is a negotiated political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. Pakistan, on its part, would continue to extend all possible support for the Afghan peace process,” added the statement.

“We are hopeful that the two sides will prioritise working out a road-map for reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations. Pakistan reiterates its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement said.