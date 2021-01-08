Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches.

As per details, Karachi Kings will launch the title defence against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on 20 February. Final will be played at Gaddafi stadium Lahore on 22 March. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure health and safety of all participants by limiting unnecessary movement, 34-matches will be equally played in Karachi and Lahore.

Decision on crowd attendances will be finalised after seeking government advice and clearance.