LAHORE - Special Assistant to the CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM leadership is moving from pillar to post for an NRO.

In a statement, she said the rejected people stood nowhere and defame and frustration would be its fate.

“Regrettably, the Jati Umra queen and her bondmaids are trying their best to clinch power while the boy-prince has set apart. The Maulana should realise that both the Jati Umra queen and the boy-prince have cheated him”, she said, adding, that the PDM will never get an NRO and looters will be held accountable at any cost.

The tall claims of long march and resignations have already been deflated and the elements that spread corona in the people have lost their remaining credibility as well, she said.