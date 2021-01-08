Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister for Population Welfare Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah on Thursday said that serious steps were being taken to balance the population and resources.

Addressing a news conference on the two-year performance of his department, he said, “It is very important to reduce the rate of population growth otherwise our population will double in the next two to three decades. The country will have more population and less resources.”

According to the 2017 census, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including the merged districts) was 35.55 million, he said. The annual population growth rate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been recorded at 2.89%.

He said Despite the increase in the population of the province, the performance indicators of the Population Welfare Department had improved. Ahmad Hussain Shah said that according to Pakistan Demographic Health Survey (2012-13) the rate of contraceptive use had increased from 28.1% to 31% in the PDHS (2017-18). He said that people were now adopting family planning voluntarily.

According to Pakistan Demographic Health Survey 2017-18, there has been a significant increase in the access to family planning facilities to married couples. SACM further said that Population Welfare Department was currently active in the province with the purpose to maintain a balance between resources and population. Family planning centres in urban and rural areas of the province were also providing services, he said and added that various contraceptives including maternal and child health supplements were provided for family planning.

He said that the department had provided contraceptives and was committed to increase the contraceptive prevalence rate from 30% to 49% by 2030. Similarly, he added, the current rate of children per woman on average will be reduced from 4 to 3 children by 2030. “These steps will bring down the annual population growth rate of the province from 2.89% to 1.70% by 2030,” the SACM said.

Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah said at present the Population Welfare Department was providing free contraceptives and other medicines, facilities and services at its centres.

During 2018-20, he said, the department had provided family planning medicines and services to 1,583,747 married couples while 1,038,891 ordinary patients were provided free medicines. He further said that under the welfare centres and mobile service units, training had been provided to 2600 staff at various training centres of the department including setting up of 16000 extension camps in remote areas.

He said that 17,346 workshops and seminars were organised at the provincial and district level for religious scholars and public representatives across the province to clear up misconceptions. In addition, the field staff of the department held 268,469 group meetings to encourage people to engage in family planning. He further said that 170 advertisements had been published in various national, provincial and regional newspapers promoting family planning and small family norms.

In addition, he said, a large number of family planning and reproductive health messages had been disseminated to the public through radio and television networks. Displaying family planning messages through banners and billboards was also a regular part of the programme. He said that large-scale advertisements were placed, especially to celebrate World Population Day on July 11.

Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah said that progress was being made in efforts towards incorporating family planning, healthcare, life skills education and population in the curriculum. He said that 200 religious scholars/ulema had been trained as master trainers in family planning and reproductive health at the Judicial Academy Peshawar to create awareness about family planning and moulding public opinion.

The SACM said that Rs182 million had been provided by the provincial government for expansion and strengthening of existing facilities under the ADP 2020-21. He also said that the government had approved a new project for expansion of service delivery under the name of ‘Establishment of 200 New Family Welfare Centres’ in the province at a total cost of Rs858 million.

He further said that Rs2 billion had been allocated under Pakistan Population Fund for harnessing rapid population growth rate of the country. The amount would be distributed among the provinces.