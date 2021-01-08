Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) employees protesting against Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance on Thursday suspended all non-clinical services of the hospital.

The protest of the PIMS employees entered 40th day and they once again cordoned off the Executive Director (ED) Anser Maxood office and held severe sloganeering against the government.

PIMS employees cordoned off the ED office after the Board of Governors (BoG) of the hospital advertised the position of the hospital director. The protestors in response closed all non-clinical departments including administration, school of dentistry and nursing college.

PIMS employees demanding withdrawal of the MTI ordinance also announced that clinical services will be suspended from Monday if the government did not take their demands seriously.

The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) leading the protest at PIMS alleged that ED Anser Maxood has bargained on the interests of PIMS and paved way for its privatisation.

The protest outside the ED office got severe and the city administration had to intervene to maintain law and order in the hospital.

Chairman GHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan said that employees will suspend all clinical services from Monday and head towards Bani Gala on Wednesday in a continued protest against MTI.

He also said that the government on the one side is engaging protestors with talks and on the other side it is quickly implementing the MTI. Spokesperson GHA Dr. Haider Abbasi ED PIMS has sold the hospital and its employees interests and he is no more acceptable in the school of dentistry as well.

The PIMS employees also alleged that BoG is holding meetings in private clinics and later advertisements for the position of director of the hospital is being advertised. Dr. Haider Abbasi said that PIMS employees protest has entered the 40th day and it will continue until demands of the protestors are met.

Meanwhile, the city administration entered the hospital premises to maintain the law and order and disperse the protestors after assurances. Separately, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) started the training of federal capital hospitals staff on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

Officials said that training of the federal capital hospitals staff on COVID-19 started and is being held in the National Health Complex.

Officials said that the Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) experts are training the staff of federal capital hospitals and a three-member team from each public sector hospital of the city is participating in the training. The vaccination team consists of a nurse, medical technician and vaccinator. Officials at the NHS said that a team of experts on vaccination is training the staff.