ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the positive trend in the country's exports. In a tweet yesterday depicting 8.32 percent and 18.30 percent increase in the country's exports during the months of November and December last year, he said the exports of India and Bangladesh during this period showed negative growth. He said, "I have received the regional export trends and this shows that, compared to our exports, the exports of India and Bangladesh for Nov/Dec 2020 showed negative growth. I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement." The PM once again congratulated the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for enhancement in country's exports.