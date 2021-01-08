Share:

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record $2.4 billion remittances in December, 2020.

In his tweet PM Imran said, "I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in December: $2.4 bn." He continued that for the first time in the history of Pakistan remittances have been above $2 billion for the sixth consecutive month.

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistani workers remitted $14.2 billion during the past six months showing a growth of 24.9 per cent as compared to the same period in the preceding year.