MULTAN - Dead bodies of two brothers were recovered from a house situated in the vicinity of police station Kupp, official informed on Thursday.

Corpses were identified as Sabir Qureshi advocate and his brother Fazeel Qureshi. SSP Operations, SP City, DSP Haram Gate and SHO Kupp police station reached on the spot to review the situation. Dead bodies were moved to Nishtar hospital for autopsy. IG Punjab taking notice of the incident, sought report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) after collecting details of the murder case. Police have started investigation.

In another incident, at least one person was killed and several others seriously injured as three trucks piled up in Multan city due to dense fog on Thursday morning. According to initial reports, rescue sources said that three trucks were overturned after colliding with each another and claimed one life. A police team along with rescue officials reached the spot upon receiving the information and cleared the road after removing the damaged vehicles from the site of accident.

Police officials said that there was less visibility due to dense fog when incident occurred and they were investigating the matter after registering a case.

Eight injured in road accident

At least eight persons sustained serious injuries as over-speeding passenger van collided with motorcycle and tractor trolley after its breaks got failed near Chowk Godar DG Khan road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a passenger van was going to Dera Ghazi Khan from Multan when suddenly its breaks got failed near Chowk Godar and it collided with tractor trolley after hitting a motorcycle. As a result, eight persons including motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. Rescue-1122 teams responded timely and the shifted the injured to Indus hospital Muzaffargarh after providing first-aid.

Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps ordered

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood hold a meeting on Thursday and ordered to carry out a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps involved in selling smuggled petrol and oil. The meeting was attended by Muneeza Mujeed, Collector Customs, Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Vehari and Lodhran, CPO Multan and District Police Officers (DPO) from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.

Collector Customs briefed the chair on legal framework with mode of action to be held against illegal petrol pumps operating across the division. She further apprised that the teams comprising district administration, police and Civil Defence, Industries and Custom Department would carry out the subject campaign under custom laws. Deputy Commissioners of the division shared their output experience about the planned operation. CPO while participating in the discussion ensured to extent full cooperation and assistance to custom department and other relevant agencies. Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed to achieve maximum targets over the task after putting up substantive effort by law enforcement personals.

PHA to organise flower show in March

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to organise flower show in March and planned to prepare 15000 seasonal flower pots. The flower pots will be prepared at nursery Ibn-e-Qasim and Shah Shamas Parks. Director Horticulture Chaudhary Ghulam Nabi expressed these views during meeting with Horticulture officials here on Thursday. He further informed that the flower show would be organised in March like Gul-e-Daudi exhibition held recently and preparations in this connection had been started. He said that over 15000 flower of various varieties would be displayed at parks and green belts. Director Horticulture said that the renovation of trees and provision of water to saplings at parks and green belts was being ensured. He said that the task for preparation of flowers had been given to Horticulture officials and gardeners.