RAHIM YAR KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad has said that during the five-day national anti-polio campaign, all arrangements have been made to vaccinate 970,565 children under the age of five across the district.

The important anti-polio drive will continue from January 11 to January 15 during which Assistant Commissioners, Deputy District Health Officers along with other monitoring teams will play their role in achieving the daily targets. Addressing a high level meeting on Thursday in DC committee room which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr. Jahanzeb Hussain Labar, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Sakhawat Ali Randhawa, representatives of WHO and relevant departments district officers, he said that this year’s polio campaign was to be launched with the determination that we have to eradicate polio not only from our district but also from the country to protect our infants from this disease. He further told that special attention should be paid to the district’s entrances and exits, gypsy families and sensitive union councils.

District officers of all departments would directly supervise the field teams involved in the polio campaign and due to corona, security measures will be taken in all cases. CEO District Health Authority Dr. Sakhawat Ali Randhawa gave a briefing. He said that 2,273 mobiles, 144 transit points, 250 fixed teams would be deployed for the five-day special anti-polio drive while 145 UCMOs and 539 area in-charges would be on duty for monitoring. Special training has been provided to the field teams. In addition to the anti-polio campaign, a special plan has also been formulated for the immunisation program.