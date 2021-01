Share:

LARKANA - Dozens of prisoners on Thursday have come out of their barracks and protested against the behaviour of management at Central Jail in Larkana.

According to details, the security personnel used tear gas shelling to disperse the enraged prisoners, who broke the barracks in protest.

The police officers also called Rangers to control the inmates.

The management officials told that over 1100 prisoners are currently present in Central Jail.