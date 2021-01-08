Share:

ISLAMABAD - The propolis industry in Pakistan, which is considered still unexploited, has a huge potential to occupy the global market and alleviate domestic problems.

“It also can be a starting point of Pak-China apiculture cooperation in the propolis medicinal field,” says Yang Rong, Chairman of China Bee Products Association (CBPA), according to a report by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

China is the project leader of formulating the International Propolis Standard which was drafted last Sunday.

Yang said that Pakistan has a good basis and huge potential to develop propolis. Pakistani beekeepers raise mainly Italian bees, which are the best species for propolis production. In addition, the warm climate ensures a stable yield of bee products.

“Thanks to the climate and nectariferous plant species, Pakistani honey with intense aroma, dark colour, rich nutrition, and thick texture, decides the high-quality of propolis,” Yang explained.

The propolis industry also has huge potential to elevate the domestic economy. Propolis, a secondary-product of apiculture, creates much higher value than honey.

Wu Chongming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) and Peking Union Medical College (PUMC), said on Dec 16 that the price of propolis in China has risen year by year since 2000, rising from 500 yuan (12,000 Rs) to about 1,200 yuan (30,000 Rs) per kilogram.

“Propolis can enrich the industry chain of apiculture, consequently increase beekeepers’ income and alleviate unemployment,” Yang added, “and there’s an incredible market in China. Yang said, “Pakistan keeps huge potential to product propolis meanwhile emplement the Billion Tree Honey Initiative launched by PM Imran Khan.

Pak-China cooperation on propolis will create a win-win situation and deepen bilateral trade connectivity,” the report added.