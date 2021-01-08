Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Iajz Alam Augustine Thursday visited the house of the two married sisters, who were killed after their abduction in Kahna.

According to a spokesperson, the Minister met the bereaved family members and expressed condolences with parents of the deceased. The parents told the Minister that their daughters were abducted a month ago, their bodies were recovered from a Kahna nullah a day earlier. Minister assured the victim family that justice would be done to them, adding that the killers could not escape the law as the protection of human rights, especially those of the religious minorities, were being ensured in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf govt.

ernment.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had already taken notice of the incident.