Tank - A protest demonstration was held here on Thursday to condemn the brutal killing of mine workers in Mach area of Quetta. The protesters urged the government to bring the culprits to the court of law.

Hundreds of protesters hailing from Gara Baloch village and other adjacent areas gathered on main Tank-Wana Road near Gara Baloch and blocked the road. They were carrying banner and placards inscribed with slogans and demands. They demanded early arrest of the killers and to expose the hands behind this cruel crime.

Addressing the protesters, Allama Shahid Abbas, Syed Zahoor Husain, Attaullah Baloch and other speakers said, “The government has badly failed to provide even the right to live to the Hazara community and arrest the culprits.

They claimed that despite deteriorating law and order situation of the country, the incumbent rulers were looking very relax as the Prime Minister was playing with his dogs.

The protestors demanded compensation for all the victim families of the Mach incident and threatened to expand their protests to other parts of the country if the government failed to arrest the killers.