After the massive popularity of Turkish drama series, Resurrection: Ertugrul in Pakistan, the film and drama industries of Turkey and Pakistan have initiated signing mutual film and drama projects identifying long keen interests of collaboration among media industries of both countries.

In connection with enhancing more intellectual, social and cultural ties among the artists of both the countries, the renowned Pakistani artist Sarwar Bhatti, producer of the all- time green movie "The legends of Maula Jutt", hosted a lavish get-together party for the popular Turkish producer, Kemal Tekden and the well-known caste of Resurrection Ertugrul, in Islamabad.

The delegate of Turkish superstars accompanied by prominent celebrities of Pakistani film and drama industry including Hamayun Saeed, Adnan Sidiqui and Imran Abbas added oomph to the gathering.

According to sources, later in the evening they were introduced to the Prime Minister Imran Khan including many leading members of the government of Pakistan as Information Minister, Senator Shibli Faraz, and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Afridi also starred the occasion.