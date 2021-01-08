Share:

Pakistan is undoubtedly among the most active locations for trade happening by the sea in the South Asian region. We handle cargo for major world economies like China and Russia. Given our significance as an influential shipping post, we expect various authorities looking after operations to always be on top of things and working regularly on ways to upgrade the current infrastructure. Unfortunately, the respective administration can’t stop squabbling about basic necessities like procurement of tug boats for port operations. Tug boats are essential elements in ensuring safe berthing of ships at the harbour but the Karachi Port Trust and Ministry of Maritime Affairs are unable to come to terms on their purchase for some reason while the delay is putting not just precious cargo but human lives in jeopardy.

Moreover, it’s not just the issue of tug boats; most of our ports are berthing ships in extremely hazardous conditions. According to international standards, ports with a turning basin of 400 m, which is the clearance between our East and West wharves, can only handle ships up to 280 meters long. On the contrary, vessels up to 340 meters are being allowed to enter and berth at these wharves putting a lot of things into question. We have already witnessed one accident at China Port and it seems that was due to tugs. God forbid if a similar accident happens in Karachi Port, half the port would be out of commission. It is high time that some action is taken in this regard or else the damages can be catastrophic, to say the least.

MUHAMMAD ALAMGIR KHAN,

Islamabad.