Share:

On Friday, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki said that the kingdom wanted to establish strong trade ties with the country.

His remarks came after he visited the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad. "We want a speedy progress of Pakistan as the country is capable of achieving better economic growth," he said while calling for shedding light on the positive aspects of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 29, 2020, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a high-level Saudi delegation, including the Kingdom's foreign minister, will be visiting Pakistan soon.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep, historical and fraternal ties.