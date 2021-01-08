Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $261 million to $13,412.3 million during the week ending on December 31, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,512.1 million. According to the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $13,412.3 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7,099.8 million. During the week ending December 31, the increase in SBP’s reserves is mainly attributed to GoP inflows.