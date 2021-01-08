Share:

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Peshawar chapter on Thursday agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate the business community.

The agreement will soon be signed between the SCCI and PIA to provide better facilities to the business community through the national flag carrier airline, this was agreed in a meeting held between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and a team of PIA Peshawar, headed by District Manager Ms Saima Aslam here at Chamber House. They agreed that a formal agreement would be signed between the SCCI and PIA soon.

On the occasion, SCCI President Sherbaz asked the PIA management to announce special incentives and packages for the business community, especially in cargo service. He emphasised that a one-window operation service should be launched to facilitate the business community. He also stressed the need for taking further initiatives to restore the image of national flag carrier airline.

Earlier, PIA team head, Ms Saima Aslam apprised the meeting about various packages, schemes and facilities, which were being offered by the PIA across the country.