ISLAMABAD - Selena Gomez took tech leaders to task. The 28yearold singer issued a statement on social media after supporters of President Donald Trump violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to protest his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.’Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community,’ Gomez said, before naming who she was speaking to directly.She continued: ‘Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki - you have all failed the American people today and I hope you’re going to fix things moving forward.’The multi-talented entertainer named leaders after Trump supporters staged massive protests in tandem with the Republican congressional dispute of the election results, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s planned inauguration January 20.Amid recently historic events, authorities lost control as people entered the Capitol building vandalizing and trespassing, with one man making it in to Nancy Pelosi’s office. Local officials said that a woman (who has not been identified publicly) was fatally shot inside the building amid the chaos.