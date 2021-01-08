Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) together with the Islamabad Capital Territory administration Thursday paid tribute to the COVID-19 frontline warriors, who have been battling it out against the pandemic in different capacities risking their lives.

In order to acknowledge the heroism of frontline warriors, including doctors, paramedics, intellectuals, religious scholars, policemen and the entire district administration of Islamabad, a dignified ceremony was arranged at the PRCS National Headquarters here. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, doctors from public and private hospitals of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, intellectuals, religious scholars and officers and volunteers of the PRCS attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Dr Faisal Sultan said COVID-19 came as a gigantic challenge to the nation and the entire international community was watching as to how the government and people of Pakistan would be able to cope with the challenge.

“There were doubts and suspicions about the nation’s ability and capacity to fight the pandemic but a coherent and well-coordinated response helped us effectively contain it,” said Dr Faisal.

Addressing the participants, Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said that the entire nation from a low ranking health worker to the prime minister stood like bulwark against the pandemic and managed to overcome it to a great extent.

Paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chairman said he was working round the clock to turn the tide of the pandemic and the bags under his eyes and his swollen face from lack of sleep testified to his extreme level of engagement.

He said it was a matter of pride for the nation that the international community sought our input on how we managed to handle the pandemic that had failed them. He requested Dr Faisal Sultan to also issue health cards to the PRCS staff and volunteers engaged in the fight against the pandemic. He paid homage to PRCS Regional Blood Donor Centre’s Amir Nisar, who was martyred in the line of duty after exposure to COVID-19.

DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat paid tribute to the frontline workers, who taking their life in their own hands ventured out to distribute cooked food among the deserving families, create awareness among the people about COVID-19 and educate them about the COVID-1 9 related standard operating procedures to save precious human lives.

Hamza said the event was arranged to reassure all those workers locked in a tough battled with the pandemic that the nation was not taking them for granted but recognising and eulogizing their indefatigable efforts against the pandemic.

He said all those engaged in the war on the pandemic were the real heroes and the nation paid them a tribute befitting their contribution. He also eulogized the PRCS for detailing ambulances which helped save a lot of precious human lives.