LAHORE - Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office yesterday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, political and other affairs. Shahzad Akbar congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on his recovery from Covid-19 and extended best wishes. The chief minister thanked Shahzad Akbar for his warm wishes. He said that “I thank Allah Almighty for complete recovery from coronavirus”. He termed the affection and prayers of his well-wishers as his asset. Usman Buzdar said he continued to perform necessary official engagement during the isolation period. He said that the journey of public service will be taken forward speedily. Shahzad Akbar lauded spirit of Punjab Chief Minister for discharging official responsibilities despite being affected by Covid-19. “Chief Minister’s negative corona test and complete recovery is a good omen,” Shehzad Akbar added.