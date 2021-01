Share:

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz while reacting to the statement of Maryam Nawaz has said that those who do not shy away from playing politics on tragedies are actually devoid of humanity.

In a tweet on Friday, Shibli Faraz said that the Prime Minister used the word blackmailing for those people who politicise every issue.

He said that the Prime Minister shares the pain of the affected families and considers it his utmost duty to give them justice.