Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to increase privileges and allowances of the provincial parliamentary secretaries, making them entitled to a ‘special allowance’ of Rs50,000, house rent of Rs45,000, use of a car and sumptuary allowance ‘as their remuneration are nominal as compared to their counterparts of other provinces’.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla presented ‘The Sindh Parliamentary Secretaries (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and informed the house that parliamentary secretaries in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were paid around Rs500,000 and Rs300,000 respectively. Answering the query of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Muhammad Hussain Khan, Chawla said that increase would not be burdened on the provincial exchequer as remuneration of parliamentary secretaries would now be very high. He said that there were five parliamentary secretaries serving in the province. “There would not be an increase and burden of millions of rupees as concern expressed by Hussain Khan,” he added.

Earlier, the MQM-P lawmaker while opposing the bill said that Sindh province was already short of resources and now the ruling party wanted to increase the pay of parliamentary secretaries. “We (Sindh province) don’t have enough resources to uplift our infrastructure, resolve issues pertaining to education department. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sindh government formed a fund to cope with the deadly virus which shows that we are short of resources,” he said.

According to clause 3 of the bill, a parliamentary secretary could draw his salary, allowances, perks and privileges in capacity of a MPA. Besides, he or she would also be entitled to a special allowance of Rs50,000 to be paid by law department and an official car along with a driver by the department he or she belonged to.

The parliamentary secretaries would also get Rs45,000 per month in the head of house rent along with ‘Sumptuary Allowance’ at the rate of Rs10,000 per month. The minister also introduced three bills—The Control of Narcotics Substance (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Sindh Child Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2021— which were sent to standing committee for further deliberations.

‘Karachi turned

into ruins’

Meanwhile, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani ruled an adjournment motion—tabled Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal regarding ‘lack of basic facilities’— out of order. The Speaker maintained that the motion was not according to rules and procedures of the assembly. Earlier, Rasheed lambasted the Sindh government and said that it had turned entire Karachi into ruins. “Karachi is economical hub of Pakistan and generate maximum revenue but the city doesn’t have proper cleanliness system,” the MMA lawmaker lamented.

Separately, Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that absence of district municipal corporations and non-nomination of names by the high court had halted the meetings of district public safety commission. Responding to a call attention notice on behalf of Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds Home portfolio, Shaikh criticised the PTI MPA Arsalan Taj Ghuman for moving the notice while there were no district municipal corporations.

“Why district Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission has not been formed yet as required under Chapter-V of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 and Revival of Police Order, 2002) (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Ghuman asked. He said that the commission had to monitor the police conduct and behaviour with citizens but it didn’t hold its meeting for last six months.

Separately, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured Shahnawaz Jadoon of PTI that action would be taken against open sale of narcotics in his constituency. Chawla said that strict action was taken in assistance of police and Rangers in the past too. He also asked the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan to stop drug smugglings to Sindh from their respective provinces. Later, the house was adjourned till Friday (today).