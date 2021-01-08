Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madresat-ul-Islam University (SMU) Teachers Association on Thursday strongly condemned killing of Zain Effendi, grandson of the founder Sindh Madresat-ul Islam Hassanali Effendi, in Karachi.

Zain Effendi was murdered in his residence near Mazar-i-Quaid on Wednesday afternoon by unknown persons.

In a statement, the teachers demanded immediate arrest of Effendi’s killers and an exemplary punishment to them. They expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the tragedy with the noble Effendi family who had rendered great services for the country, especially for promotion of quality education.

They also condoled with the grieved family, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the family to bear this irrecoverable loss.