On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to launch a massive crackdown against the hoarders of sugar and profiteers.

Presiding over a meeting to review prices of sugar and its availability in the country, PM Imran Khan directed to take strict and indiscriminate action against elements involved in profiteering.

The prime minister ordered to ensure sufficient availability of essential items on affordable rates in the markets.

The actions has been started against people involved in weighing less than the actual weight of the sugarcane and undue profiteering. Almost 79 people have been arrested, while 190 cases have been registered.