The mahout is responsible for keeping, training, as well as riding an elephant and in the case of the Indian Cricket Team; the reigns are in the hands of Virat Kohli. Last week, the Aussie Kangaroo delivered a punch of tremendous magnitude that led to an unprecedented collapse of the Indian batting line at 36, all out, as the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway. The visitors found themselves at a 0-1 deficit in the four-match series on a turf where the Kangaroo reigns supreme and bolsters a cricketing history that has a decor comprising five world cup titles.

Kohli has abandoned ship and cited his inactive status because of paternity leave, an outlandish excuse for absence in the South Asian context and sporting world. One ought to support him for taking the time to set his priorities straight and to focus on family/personal life over his profession, especially in the context of having his first-born child. There has been a lot of support for Kohli in regards to his decision as it demonstrates progressiveness and gender equality. On the other hand, he has also been critiqued by the likes of Dilip Doshi, a former Indian cricketer. Doshi cited that “national duty” should come before anything else and that Kohli’s departure is like “deserting a ship” as team India needs its captain, now, more than ever. Thus, one can argue that Kohli’s absence should not be used as a scapegoat to overlook his captaincy’s ills as he leaves behind an Indian unit that has recently suffered the lowest test innings total in Indian cricketing history.

From the individualistic standpoint of batting, Kohli is considered to be a modern great who may, one day, surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s batting record of most runs in tests and limited overs cricket. However, as far as his captaincy is concerned, he has yet to lead India to a title in the manner in which his predecessor, M S Dhoni did so at regular intervals. In 2017, Kohli’s men failed to deliver an ICC final’s victory for India as they faced arch-rivals, Pakistan, at the Champions Trophy. The defeat was by the greatest margin ever recorded in an ICC final’s match. In 2018, Kohli decided to not partake in the Asia Cup citing workload pressure. The glory of India’s victory was credited to Kohli’s replacement, Rohit Sharma. The lack of Kohli’s contributions to India’s trophy cabinet from a captaincy standpoint demonstrates his ineffective leadership, thus far, especially in the limited format of the game.

As far as successes go with test cricket, Kohli’s record bolsters the most wins for an Indian captain at 33 victories in 56 matches. However, if one does a case study analysis, most of those feats exhibit home advantage as Kohli’s record abroad is fairly ordinary. The only major Indian victory, overseas, was against the Australians in 2018 at 2-1. However, this was done when the Aussies were playing without their banned duo of batting giants: Warner and Smith. Series losses in England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand under Kohli’s watch really tarnish his glory of being India’s most successful test captain. 9 of the 13 Indian victories, under Kohli, that were overseas were achieved against the likes of the following weaker teams: West Indies and Sri Lanka. Although his winning percentage of 76.9 percent is impressive for home victories, Kohli must work on leading from the front in foreign test match conditions. India’s last three test matches have resulted in losses under Kohli’s captaincy. On a positive note, it must be delightful for the Indian fan to see A Rahane’s recent performance as the temporary replacement captain for Kohli seems to have steadied India’s ship in his absence. The series against Australia may be knotted at 1-1 for now, however, only time will tell if Rahane will be able to rescue India from potentially facing another overseas series defeat and ultimately lead him to becoming the Indian elephant’s next mahout in the place of Kohli.

Saad A Toor

The author is a postgrad at Oxford University where he studies Modern South Asia with an emphasis on politics and internatio-nal relations.