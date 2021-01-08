Share:

Social stratification refers to a society’s categorisation of its people into groups based on socio-economic factors like wealth, income, race, education, ethnicity, gender, occupation, social status, or derived power, both social and political.

Max Weber identified three distinct dimensions of social stratification; economic class, social status or prestige and power. Conflict exists between people at various positions on a multi-dimensional hierarchy of socio-economic status.

Of all the factors promoting and encouraging social stratification, the system of education in a society plays a dominant role, particularly when it lacks uniformity. A society where such a situation exists is an unjust entity. Over the last seven decades, Pakistan has had three types of education systems i.e. English medium, public schools and seminaries teaching different syllabi to their students, which the Prime Minister, while speaking on the floor of the Assembly rightly termed as an ‘Apartheid Education System’. English-medium catered to the elitist class, public schools imparted education to the middle and lower-middle classes while the seminaries focused on only religious education, depriving the students from the benefit of gaining scientific and modern education hindering their mainstreaming in the job markets. The consequences of the discriminatory education systems are that we have failed to develop as a cohesive and just society, which has created myriad social fault lines threatening peace and tranquillity in the country.

It is a pity that no government during the last seventy years gave serious thought to this divisive phenomenon which should have been their top priority. They actually failed to identify the root-cause of the permeating social disharmony. The PTI government deserves unqualified accolades for not only taking cognisant of the apartheid education system but also bringing in a uniform syllabus for all the educational institutions under a single education system. The government has reportedly already devised the curricula in consultation with all stakeholders and the books are also being finalised. The new system will be introduced in three phases. From April 2021, the same books will be taught in public and private schools as well as seminaries at the primary level. From April 2022, the uniform system of education will be introduced in classes 6 to 8 and in the final state, it will be expanded to classes 9 to 12 in the academic year 2023.

The uniform curricula and single education system will ensure fair and equal opportunity for all children to receive quality education leading to removal of disparities in education, promoting national integration, ensuring equal opportunities for upward social mobility, holistic development of children in the light of emerging international trends, inter-provincial mobility of teachers and students and above all, ensuring social justice.

The introduction of a single education and uniform curricula by the PTI government will surely prove a harbinger of societal transformation and building a harmonious and just society geared to meeting the emerging challenges, embrace modernity in step with the world, preserving and enriching national values, ethos and ideology and harnessing distinct national identity among the comity of nations.

For me, that is a real and unprecedented change, which has set the right direction for Pakistan to consolidate the gains of independence. Other things which in my estimation will also have a far-reaching impact in rectifying social injustices and facilitation of public in settling inheritance matters are the Women Property Rights Act of 2019 and the legislation providing a mechanism for issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates by NADRA instead of courts.

It is an unfortunate reality of our society that women are often deprived of their share in property by siblings and family, notwithstanding the fact that Islam has conferred this right on them as well as by the existing laws in the country. However, seeking justice from the courts in this regard is a very cumbersome and lengthy undertaking which virtually amounts to denial of the share in inheritance. The enforcement of the Women Property Rights Act of 2019 has made it easy for deprived women to get their due share in the inherited property. Now the women will not have to visit the courts for getting their share in the inheritance. Instead, they will be able to file a complaint with the federal ombudsman for protection against harassment. On receiving the complaint, the female federal ombudsman will initiate inquiry and in case of possession not being granted, she will issue orders to the district administration. In case of any legal complications, the matter will be sent to the civil court in 60 days. The implementation of the law will first be made in the federation and then in the provinces. Anyone will be able to file a case with the federal ombudsman in place of a woman who is not provided share in the inheritance. The legislation is a revolutionary step in protecting property rights of women and their empowerment.

Succession certificates are currently issued by civil judges, but since they also adjudicate on other legal suits, the process can take months. The new legislation empowers NADRA to issue certificates to legal heirs following an individual’s death in accordance with the family tree in its database. Before the enactment of this law, individuals and legal heirs languished in courts for years before they were able to obtain a letter of administration for immovable properties and succession certificates for movable properties. Nearly half of the population of Pakistan is likely to be involved in litigation, whereby courts are required to issue orders for the grants of letters of administration and succession certificates. Through this legislation, wherever NADRA has a citizen database, and there is no dispute amongst the legal heirs, it may, after inviting public objections in newspapers, issue letters of administration and succession certificates, without the need of approaching courts. The foregoing initiatives of the PTI government undoubtedly are harbingers of a silent social revolution and must be acknowledged and appreciated as such ungrudgingly by all segments of society.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com.