Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Millennium Education TME, has won the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark Award 2021 under the category of recruitment, retention, development and advancement, says a press release.

Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark awards are standards around the world which help determine strategies and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion. GDIB award recognises and encourages progressive organisations who use GDIB standards to align diversity and inclusion with organisational policies for sustainable financial, human resource and social performance. The prestigious GDIB awards are annually awarded to companies which demonstrate and reflect diversity and inclusion. A jury panel reviewed award submissions by companies and organisations across Pakistan selecting 30 organisations including The Millennium Education Pakistan. The grand ceremony of Global Diversity and Inclusion Awards shall be held in Karachi on 4th March, 2021.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan K-12 is committed to diversity and inclusion of education, literacy and professional development. The Millennium Education strives to recognise staff contribution in developing an effective, adaptable and capable educational eco-system. It is centered around a culture of pride, innovation, performance, diversity, creativity, entrepreneurship and excellence. The Millennium Education is inclusive and aspires to be a recognised leading institute of borderless professional development opportunities provided through an adaptive environment where our talented, motivated staff, effective governance, management and leadership benefit from collaborative professional development courses.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq TI has been a visionary advocate of professional development through Diversity and Inclusive which is the significant parameter of growing system. He believes that enrichment and skill development is the only constant in contemporary educational world. TME is diverse and is determined to build a strongly inclusive culture which respects every employee.