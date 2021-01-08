Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Two minor girls aged between two to three years were burnt to death after five people set their house on fire at Basti Kot Lashari near Chowk Karam Dad Qureshi, suburban part of the district on Thursday morning.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab took report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan while taking notice into the incident. Rescuers reported that five unidentified people stormed the house over old enmity and set it ablaze, leaving the two minor girls named Urwa, 2 and Uswa, 3 receiving serious burn injuries. They were shifted to DHQ hospital by rescuers where they succumbed to injuries. DPO Hassan Iqbal rushed the spot and controlled the situation. Abdul Hamid, father of deceased girls nominated his in-laws for assaulting his home. Police had arrested two of the persons nominated in FIR.

CM Punjab takes notice of minor girls burning

Punjab Chief Minister Usman buzdar has taken notice of the incident of two minor girls who were burnt alive in a house located at Chok Karamdad Qureshi today’s morning. In a statement issued here, he termed the incident ‘extremely wicked’ and said that the accused did not deserve for any concession. He said, stern action would be taken against attackers and victims would be provided justice at doorstep.