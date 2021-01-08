Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that its armed forces were very vigilant and warned India against any misadventure.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India should keep it in mind that the forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were fully vigilant to foil Indian designs.

“We have presented a dossier to the international community comprising solid and irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in abetting terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

On India’s joining UN Security Council as non-permanent member, the spokesperson said it is ironic that India is able to sit on a UN body, whose resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir have persistently and defiantly been flouted by the New Delhi for over 70 years.

He said that India continues to oppose Kashmiris and deny their inalienable right to self-determination that was guaranteed to them under numerous resolutions of UNSC.

Chaudhri said India’s bellicose rhetoric and belligerent actions posed a threat to peace and security in the region and beyond.

He said India continued to impede access of Security Council’s mandated UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan to hide ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilian population.

Chaudhri expressed the confidence that other responsible member states of UNSC will remain mindful of these facts and will not allow India to abuse its position as a non-permanent member of the Council.

Pakistan congratulates Biden

He said India will not be able to evade responsibility and accountability for its widespread violation of international law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and beyond by virtue of its membership of the UNSC.

The spokesperson categorically rejected completely unwarranted assertions by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the Hindu temple incident in Karak.

“This is not the first time that the Indian government has tried to feign concern for minority rights elsewhere, while being the most egregious and persistent violator of minority rights itself,” he remarked.

He said as a perennial purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere.

“The clear difference between India and Pakistan in respect of minority rights can be gauged from the fact that the accused in the Karak incident were immediately arrested, orders were issued for repair of the temple, the highest level of judiciary took immediate notice, and senior political leadership condemned the incident,” the spokesperson stated.

Regarding the situation in Kashmir, he said India had continuously subjected the people of held Kashmir to a brutal military siege, inhuman restrictions and state terrorism for an unprecedented 521 days since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He welcomed the start of the second round of intra -Afghan negotiations in Doha and called upon both the sides remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations.

“We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Chaudhri said.

He said the two teams had made significant progress by finalizing the rules and procedures last month and had now reconvened to negotiate on substantive issues.

Hoping that the two sides would prioritize working out a roadmap for reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations, the spokesperson reiterated the abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

He strongly repudiated the baseless, false and fictitious allegations made by Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in a Facebook post regarding illegal transfer of material from Pakistan, which could be used as explosive.

“These spurious allegations are conspicuous efforts to undermine internationally acclaimed role Pakistan continues to play in Afghan Peace Process for bringing durable peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said it was important for the two sides to focus on enhancing cooperation and coordination through existing official and institutional channels to address mutual security concerns.

He said Pakistan, on its part, reiterates its abiding commitment for a peaceful, progressive, united, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan.

The spokesperson extended Pakistan’s congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden on his certification confirmation win by the US Congress.

To a question, he said: “We are closely following the developments in Washington DC. We are hopeful that the situation will soon normalise and would not in any way impact the ongoing transition process.”

The spokesperson welcomed the decision by the Saudi Arabia and State of Qatar to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries.

He also appreciated other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to resolve four decades old outstanding issues between the GCC countries.

He lauded the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards resolution of differences and reiterated that Pakistan continued to accord high importance to its relations with the GCC and its member states.

Pakistan, he said, had approached the UN Secretary General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union to seek immediate release of Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader, Asiya Andrabi, who remains incarcerated in infamous Tihar Jail in India.

It has been highlighted that Andrabi’s life was in danger owing to imminent risk of persecutory conviction by a sham court on 18 January 2021.

Chaudhri said the voices from around the world continued to condemn inhuman oppression of the Kashmiri people and illegal and inhuman incarceration of the Kashmiri leadership.

The spokesperson welcomed the statement by the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation urging the UN, OIC member states and the international human rights community to put pressure on the Indian government for release of Andrabi and her associates and all other political prisoners.

Moreover, he said, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization had also strongly condemned worsening human rights violations; extrajudicial killings; illegal demographic change; inhuman incarceration of Kashmiri leaders, particularly of Asiya Andrabi and her associates.