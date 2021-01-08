Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Science and Technology briefed a newly-appointed Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal (RHC) Committe Maulana Abdul Khabeer on moon sighting in accordance with scientific parameters.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was also present on this occasion.

Fawad Chaudhry assured Chairman Reut-e-Hilal Committee of complete cooperation and support on behalf of Ministry of Science and Technology regarding moon sighting.

He said, “We do not want to lead the Ruet-e-Hilal Committe but committed and willing to cooperate on moon sighting mechanism through scientific parameters and apparatus.”

The federal minister said that unanimous understanding could be developed on moon sighting with assistance of science and technology in a scientific approach. He stated that every issue could be resolved in the conventional era through scientific studies and research. He said the nations could be moved on the destinations of progress and development by taking advantage of science and technology.

He also added that science and Islam not contrary to each other. Islam has stressed for seeking knowledge and that’s the very element, which makes Islam prominent from other religions, Fawad stated.

The minister said that observatories for moon sighting are also being set up in Islamabad. He said places for observatories have also been identified. He said observatories have also been approved by the CDA.

“We will use scientific knowledge within limits of Shariah,” Maulana Abdul Khabir said.

He also expressed his intention to arrange a visit for all members of the committee to the Ministry of Science and Technology.