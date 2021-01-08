Share:

LAHORE - WWF-Pakistan held a consultative workshop on Thursday to address the issue of climate change beyond 2020. The aim of the session was to serve as a platform for five sectors including agriculture, energy, forestry and land use, industries and waste to share knowledge and experiences on initiatives related to climate change mitigation, and to create ownership and endorsement for the proposed plans of action. Mohammad Khan Ranjha, Member Production, Planning and Development Department stated that “Climate change resilient practices are key for sustainable economic growth. A new approach, which looks at Pakistan’s economic system as a whole, including its socio-economic development strategies, is needed to drastically increase climate ambition and meet the resource needs for future generations.”