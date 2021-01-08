Share:

HYDERABAD - One person has sustained minor injuries in a gas cylinder explosion on Wednesday night.

According to police, an explosion was occurred at Zainabia Blood Bank located at Dadan Shah Colony in the limits of Market police station.

A young man namely, Zia was taken to hospital after sustained injuries and then shifted to home after getting medical aid. Police reached on the spot and start investigation of the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh directed SHO Market Muhammad Rais Khanzada to conduct detailed inquiry of the incident and submit report to him at the earliest. No loss of life was reported in the incident, police said.