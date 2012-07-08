





LAHORE - A test of the two-week-old government of Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf begins today as religious parties in the Defence of Pakistan Council start a long march on Islamabad against the restoration of NATO supplies into Afghanistan via Pakistan after nearly eight months. The decision to restore the supplies had been taken by the Defence Committee of the Cabinet, where the political and military leaders sit together.Although the PML-N is not taking part in the march so that it is not bracketed with the DPC, it fully supports any move against the government which may lead to fresh elections. The marchers are scheduled to reach Islamabad on Monday afternoon after an overnight stay in Gujrat. In Islamabad, the DPC leaders will address the march participants in front of the Parliament House and give the future course of action in case the supplies are not blocked immediately.The DPC leaders plan to stop the supplies by force if the government fails to do so.Handling of a big crowd in Islamabad and to disperse it peacefully will be a gigantic task and a test of the capabilities of the advisor on interior. A slightest mishandling can aggravate the situation. On July 12, the Supreme Court is due to take up the case of the NRO verdict implementation. The prime minister is supposed to inform the apex court whether he will write a letter to the Swiss authorities against President Zardari.To avoid that letter and at the same time escape consequences of disobeying the court orders, the government has already started taking measures to have the Contempt of Court law changed, a move many say will be struck down by the apex court.The Supreme Court has already stated that it has the power to review any law which was repugnant to the spirit of the Constitution. Also, the Chief Justice of Pakistan says it is the Constitution, not parliament, which is supreme.July 12 is also the day on which a bench of the Supreme Court will hear what is known as the memo case.A special commission constituted by the apex court has already held that the memo had been authored by Pakistan’s erstwhile ambassador Husain Haqqani to seek US assistance to avert a likely military coup after the assassination of Osama bin Laden in a raid by US commandos in Abbottabad in May last year.In the same report the commission had ruled that Mr Haqqani was not loyal to Pakistan.This case is important because now the court has to order action against those who worked against the country’s interests.On July 14, the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf is scheduled to hold a rally in Peshawar. Initially, it was against the agonising loadshedding, but now it will be against the resumption of NATO supplies.At a later stage, the PTI also plans to come up with what it calls tsunami march on Islamabad.